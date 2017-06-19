Photographer Profile: Valerie Cozart

Photographer: Valerie Cozart

Part-Time Professional Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

Landscape

Wildlife

Travel

Macro

Biography

Valerie has always had a love for photography. Her love of the outdoors drives her passion for the wildlife and nature shots she captures while hiking and searching for new examples of nature's beauty to add to her portfolio. Valerie is rarely seen without a camera in her hand or slung over her shoulder and she loves to explore new areas in her quest to document the diverse landscapes of Arizona and the American Southwest.

Website



www.capturedbycozart.com

Social

www.facebook.com/CapturedByCozart

www.twitter.com/valeriecozart

www.instagram.com/valeriecozart