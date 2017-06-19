Home / Blog / Photographer Profile / Photographer Profile: Valerie Cozart

V.I.Photographer Valerie Cozart | June 19, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Lower Salt River, Arizona

Photographer: Valerie Cozart

Part-Time Professional Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Wildlife
  • Travel
  • Macro

Biography

Valerie has always had a love for photography. Her love of the outdoors drives her passion for the wildlife and nature shots she captures while hiking and searching for new examples of nature's beauty to add to her portfolio. Valerie is rarely seen without a camera in her hand or slung over her shoulder and she loves to explore new areas in her quest to document the diverse landscapes of Arizona and the American Southwest.

Website

www.capturedbycozart.com

Social

www.facebook.com/CapturedByCozart

www.twitter.com/valeriecozart

www.instagram.com/valeriecozart

Salt River, Mesa, Arizona
Lower Salt River, Mesa, Arizona
Fort McDowell, Arizona
Salt River, Arizona

