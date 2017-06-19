V.I.Photographer Valerie Cozart |
June 19, 2017 | 0
Photographer: Valerie Cozart
Part-Time Professional Photographer
Photographic Specialties:
Landscape
Wildlife
Travel
Macro
Biography
Valerie has always had a love for photography. Her love of the outdoors drives her passion for the wildlife and nature shots she captures while hiking and searching for new examples of nature's beauty to add to her portfolio. Valerie is rarely seen without a camera in her hand or slung over her shoulder and she loves to explore new areas in her quest to document the diverse landscapes of Arizona and the American Southwest.
Photographer Profile: Valerie Cozart
Photographer: Valerie Cozart
Part-Time Professional Photographer
Photographic Specialties:
Biography
Valerie has always had a love for photography. Her love of the outdoors drives her passion for the wildlife and nature shots she captures while hiking and searching for new examples of nature's beauty to add to her portfolio. Valerie is rarely seen without a camera in her hand or slung over her shoulder and she loves to explore new areas in her quest to document the diverse landscapes of Arizona and the American Southwest.
Website
www.capturedbycozart.com
Social
www.facebook.com/CapturedByCozart
www.twitter.com/valeriecozart
www.instagram.com/valeriecozart