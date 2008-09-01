Home / Photography Gear / Cameras / Nikon D700

Nikon D700

The newest member of Nikon’s FX-format (full-frame) lineup looks to be a serious contender for nature shooters
By OP Editors | September 1, 2008 | 9 Number of Comments
For the outdoor photographer who loves the full-frame capability and superb performance of Nikon’s top-of-the-line D3, but would prefer a smaller, lighter camera (and a lighter price), Nikon has introduced the D700. The camera shares many of the D3’s fine features, but is much more compact (albeit still quite rugged) and costs $2,000 less. The D700 even adds a few features not present in the D3, like a pop-up Speedlight flash unit and a sensor-dust reduction system.

 

 

Specifications

Image Sensor: 12.1-megapixel (effective) CMOS
Resolution: 4256 x 2832 pixels
AF System: 51-point
Shutter Speeds: 1⁄8000 to 30 sec.
ISO Settings: 100-25,600
Continuous Firing Rate: 5 fps
Recording Format: 12- or 14-bit NEF (RAW) and JPEG
Metering: 1005-pixel 3D Color Matrix II, CW, 1.5% spot
Storage Media: CompactFlash (UDMA-compliant)
Dimensions: 5.8 x 4.8 x 3.0 inches
Weight: 35.1 ounces
Power Source: Li-ion battery EN-EL3e
Estimated Street Price: $2,999

Contact: Nikon, (800) NIKON-US, www.nikonusa.com

    I decided to take the plunge and buy the D700 last week. I have previously owned the D70, D200, D300, and the D90. I’ve decided the next step in my evolution as a photographer is to shoot with a camera with a full frame sensor. Once you find yourself purchasing the more expensive “fast” lenes, it won’t be long before you realize that you’re handicapped by the smaller, conventional (non-FX format) sensor size. Becoming familair with the D700 is nearly effortless for those of us who have already shot with Nikon digital cameras (such as those I’ve owned, listed above).

