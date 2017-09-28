The Best 70-200mm Zoom Lenses

Everyone has a favorite lens. It’s usually in a focal length that matches the way the photographer sees in his or her mind’s eye. We’ve heard of studies that show a human’s vision to be roughly equivalent to a 40mm lens on a full-frame DSLR, but we all focus on things within our field of vision a little differently. Some see in 20mm, and some see in 200mm. In addition to everyone “seeing” in a certain focal length, many of what we think of as traditional nature subjects seem to lend themselves to a particular range. At the confluence of these two phenomena is a lens that has become known as a workhorse for nature pros: the 70-200mm.

Of course, we’re not saying that this is the only lens the pros use, but it’s a lens that so many pros rely on for a considerable portion of their photography that the leading manufacturers of camera bags design their wares around it. We’ve seen countless demos by the bag makers who describe a pro-level case as being able to hold a DSLR with a 70-200mm. Why is the lens so popular with nature shooters? In a word: versatility.

At the 70mm end, it’s wide enough to take in a broad landscape or show an animal within its full surroundings. At the 200mm end, it’s telephoto enough to get in fairly tight on an animal or to create a foreshortened perspective on a landscape. The lens also hits a sweet spot in its size. While there are size and weight differences between ƒ/2.8 and ƒ/4 models, even the largest and heaviest 70-200mm is manageable compared to a 300mm or 400mm telephoto.

A Selection Of Top 70-200mm Zooms

Canon’s top 70-200mm, the EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS II USM, features an Image Stabilizer system capable of four stops of correction when shooting handheld. It can focus on subjects as close as 3.94 feet throughout the zoom range.

Weight: 3.3 pounds

Length: 7.8 inches

Filter Size: 77mm

Estimated Price: $1,899

A more affordable option from Canon is the EF 70-200mm f/4L IS USM. Though slower than the EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS II USM with its ƒ/4 maximum aperture, it’s also slightly smaller and about half the weight. It also features a 4-stop Image Stabilizer system.

Weight: 1.7 pounds

Length: 6.8 inches

Filter Size: 67mm

Estimated Price: $1,099

One of the most expensive but also highly regarded 70-200s is the AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm F2.8E FL ED VR from Nikon. It can focus as close as 3.6 feet and provides Vibration Reduction up to four stops.

Weight: 3.2 pounds

Length: 7.9 inches

Filter Size: 77mm

Estimated Price: $2,799

Nikon’s ƒ/4 option is the AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/4G ED VR. Like its faster sibling, it provides Vibration reduction up to four stops. It can focus slightly closer than the ƒ/2.8, with a minimum distance of 3.3 feet, and is also considerably lighter.

Weight: 1.9 pounds

Length: 7.0 inches

Filter Size: 67mm

Estimated Price: $1,399

The HD PENTAX-DFA 70-200mm F2.8ED DC AW is the only 70-200mm available for Pentax K-mount—there’s no ƒ/4 option currently in the lineup. However, it’s priced competitively and features the extensive weather sealing for which Pentax is known. There’s no image stabilization in the lens because Pentax DSLRs have this in-body.

Weight: 3.9 pounds

Length: 8.0 inches

Filter Size: 77mm

Estimated Price: $1,599

Sigma’s APO 70-200mm F2.8 EX DG OS HSM is available for Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts. It can focus as close as 4.73 feet and has an Optical Stabilizer system for handheld shooting. Introduced in 2010, it’s an older lens in Sigma’s range, but an affordable alternative to Canon and Nikon’s ƒ/2.8 options.

Weight: 3.2 pounds

Length: 7.8 inches

Filter Size: 77mm

Estimated Price: $1,299

One of Sony’s expanding family of premium G Master lenses, the FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS is an exceptional lens, though not inexpensive. It has Optical SteadyShot stabilization built-in, a circular 11-blade aperture, is extensively weather-sealed and can focus as close as 3.2 feet. See images taken with this lens.

Weight: 3.3 pounds

Length: 7.9 inches

Filter Size: 77mm

Estimated Price: $2,599

A more affordable ƒ/4 option for Sony E-mount is the FE 70-200mm F4 G OSS. It can focus as close as 3.3 feet at the wide end of the range and 4.4 feet at the tele end. Like the ƒ/2.8 G Master, it incorporates Optical SteadyShot.

Weight: 1.9 pounds

Length: 7.0 inches

Filter Size: 72mm

Estimated Price: $1,399

For A-mount Sony cameras like the a99 II, the 70–200mm F2.8 G SSM II has a minimum focusing distance of 4 feet. There’s no Optical SteadyShot, relying on the in-camera stabilization system, and it’s pricey, but it’s the only Sony 70-200mm option for A-mount (though there is the 70–300mm F4.5–5.6 G SSM at about one-third the price).

Weight: 3.0 pounds

Length: 7.8 inches

Filter Size: 77mm

Estimated Price: $2,999

Available in Canon and Nikon mounts, the Tamron SP 70-200mm F2.8 Di VC USD G2 is a lens we’ve recently tested and found to be a terrific value. The lens’s minimum focusing distance is just over 3 feet, and it offers up to five stops of Vibration Compensation. Learn more in our review of this lens.

Weight: 3.3 pounds

Length: 7.6 inches

Filter Size: 77mm

Estimated Price: $1,299

The Tokina AT-X 70-200mm F4 PRO FX VCM-S is a very affordable ƒ/4 option for Nikon users. It has Tokina’s VCM (Vibration Correction Module) stabilization system for up to 3 stops of correction and can focus as close as 3.3 feet.

Weight: 2.2 pounds

Length: 6.6 inches

Filter Size: 67mm

Estimated Price: $799

This article was originally published in 2010 and updated in 2017.