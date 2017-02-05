Epson’s P5000: 17-inch Fine Art Printer

Create gallery-quality, borderless prints of your best images at cut-sheet sizes up to 17x22-inches with Epson’s SureColor P5000 printer

Create gallery-quality, borderless prints of your best images at cut-sheet sizes up to 17x22-inches with Epson’s SureColor P5000 printer. The UltraChome HDX 10-color pigment ink set is formulated to deliver several improvements over the previous generation, doubling print longevity and expanding the color gamut.

Colors included in the UltraChrome HDX inkset are Photo Black, Matte Black, Cyan, Vivid Magenta, Yellow, Light Cyan, Vivid Light Magenta, Light Light Black, Light Black, Orange and Green.

In addition to cut-sheet papers, the printer can also accept roll paper up to 17-inches wide for panoramic prints, with auto-switching between roll and sheet feeding. There's even a built-in rotary cutter to cut roll prints. Estimated street price: $1,995. Contact: Epson, epson.com.