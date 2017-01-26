Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Robert Dalton

Photo Of The Day By Robert Dalton

By Kristan Ashworth | January 26, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Pink Anemone” by Robert Dalton. Location: Lighthouse Reef, Belize
Photo By Robert Dalton

Today's Photo Of The Day is "Pink Anemone" by Robert Dalton. Location: Lighthouse Reef, Belize.

“This Pink Anemone was shot in about 75 feet of water while diving near Lighthouse Reef off the coast of Belize,” says Dalton. “This was photographed with a Nikonos V, two strobes—the strobe on the right (102) is the main light and on the left is the fill light (104): 15mm lens, ƒ/22 , 1/125 sec.”

