Photo Of The Day By Ryan Moyer

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Pink Ice” by Ryan Moyer. Location: Great Salt Lake, northern Utah.

“The Great Salt Lake is the gift that just keeps on giving,” says Moyer. “Always changing, new formations all year. These ice sheets were created when fresh water from nearby Farmington Bay froze on top of salt water from the lake, whose currents broke the ice apart and created these amazing sheets. At times, you can actually see them moving. One of Utah's famous winter sunsets completed the scene.”

See more of Ryan Moyer’s photography at ryanmoyer.com.

