Pleasing Panoramas Assignment Winner Marty Knippel

By Staff | November 2, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Congratulations to Marty Knippel for winning the recent Pleasing Panoramas Assignment with the image, “Bosque Crane Pano.”
Photo By Marty Knippel

“This image was made from a composition of three separate exposures taken at Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge in January of last year. I set up in an area where there were many active snow geese and sandhill cranes. I would wait for some action and then pan with my camera set to continuous shooting when one of the cranes would move across the field.

“Back at home, I stitched the three images in Photoshop Lightroom, which worked perfectly. I then brought the panoramic image into Photoshop and did some minor cropping as well as color and contrast adjustments.”

Pentax K-3, Pentax 560mm f/5.6 lens, Induro tripod and gimbal head. Exposures: 1/1000th sec at f/8, ISO 200.

See more of Marty Knippel’s photography at www.martyknippelphotography.com and www.flickr.com/photos/[email protected]/

