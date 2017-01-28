Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Kathleen Wasselle Croft

Photo Of The Day By Kathleen Wasselle Croft

By Kristan Ashworth | January 28, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Prince Christian Sound by Kathleen Wasselle Croft. Location: Greenland.
Photo By Kathleen Wasselle Croft

Today’s Photo Of The Day is Prince Christian Sound by Kathleen Wasselle Croft. Location: Greenland.

“As a solo female traveler, I’m drawn to the unexplored,” says Croft. “The adventure of discovering a new places is exhilarating. Often times, you must jump on a boat or drive along an uncharted road to find new and exciting places. I love to explore the coast of Greenland because so much of it is still raw and new. Around each turn there lies a whole new scene just screaming to be uncovered. The juxtaposition of the dark granite peaks and the light blues of the icebergs come together and create the perfect complementary elements in nature.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Today’s Photo Of The Day is Good Morning Bear by Anna Cramer. Location: Juneau, Alaska.

Photo Of The Day By Anna Cramer

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Morteza-Safataj

Photo Of The Day By Morteza Safataj

Today's Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Icon on the Side of the Road” by Sandra Woods. Location: Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming.

Photo Of The Day By Sandra Woods

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Masako-Metz

Photo Of The Day By Masako Metz

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu
×