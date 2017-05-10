Psychology Of Color Assignment Winner William Howard

Congratulations to William Howard for winning the recent Psychology Of Color Assignment with his image, “Morning Mist in the Everglades.”

“I travel throughout the U.S. as a photographer, and I was assigned a job in Florida earlier this year. I had already planned to shoot a series on the National Parks, and with the weather still mostly cool and bearable for south Florida, I figured it would be a good time to set aside an extra day and shoot the Everglades National Park.

“Due to traffic and a few other circumstances beyond my control, I missed the sunset I was hoping for in the Everglades, and I was actually a little worried I wouldn't get the shot I was hoping for anyway since the Everglades is mostly flat. Let's face it, there’s a sign in the park notating that one area is a whopping five feet above sea level. This isn’t the typical shot you think of when you are searching great landscapes. Even an image search of the Everglades typically pulls up more intimate views rather than sweeping landscapes.

“About an hour before sunrise, I headed out from my campsite and noted the low lying mist and fog. As I neared my target location, the sun began to break through the mist, painting everything a beautiful deep orange. From the side of the road, I was able to catch the sun, filtered naturally through the mist rising above the silhouetted tree line, and I couldn’t have been happier.

“I have been documenting my photography this year via a vlog, and the shot of the Everglades can be seen in one of the videos as I was taking it.”

