Photo Of The Day By Connie Szabo Schmucker

By Staff | May 13, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today's Photo Of The Day is "Purple Explosion" by Connie Szabo Schmucker
Photo By Connie Szabo Schmucker

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Purple Explosion” by Connie Szabo Schmucker, who captured this “explosion of crocus blooms in early spring” in Indiana.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

