By Staff | February 8, 2017 | 1 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Reflecting On Rainier” by Philip Kuntz. Location: Mt. Rainier National Park, Washington.
Today's Photo Of The Day is "Reflecting On Rainier" by Philip Kuntz. Location: Mt. Rainier National Park, Washington.

“When I first arrived you couldn't see anything, but patience paid off with a decent shot from this iconic spot,’ says Kuntz. “Love these special moments and experiences.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

    Interesting, I googled Mr. Kuntz to see his other work and found this same photo as “Photo of the Day” on November 2, 2015. Only then it was titled, “First Light on Rainier” not “Reflecting on Rainier.” Two things come to mind, first your editors are not paying attention to their work and second Mr. Kuntz seems to be playing games of some sort.

