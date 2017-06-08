Photo Of The Day By Linn Smith

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Refreshing Breeze” by Linn Smith. Location: Florida.

“A white ibis rises to the occasion and takes full advantage of a refreshing spring breeze,” says Smith. “Captured in Central Florida with a Canon 5D, Mark III with a Canon 100-400mm lens, f/5.0, 1/2500, ISO 320.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.