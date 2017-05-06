Photo Of The Day By Tim Williams

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Sandstorm Brilliance” by Tim Williams. Location: White Sands National Monument, New Mexico.

“Thunderstorm outflow kicked up a mighty sandstorm, which luckily coincided with the sunset hour and some amazing light,” says Williams. “Taken at White Sands National Monument during the monsoon season.”

Follow Tim Williams on Facebook to see more of his nature photography.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.