Serendipity With A Moose

I have been dreaming of getting a shot of a moose at a pond for years now, and I really lucked out when I was able to photograph this moose at the Eagle River Nature Center in Alaska with dramatic mountains in the background. I checked out this spot earlier in the evening (I'm actually standing on a viewing platform) and thought to myself that this would be a perfect spot to see a moose. So I came back around 9:30pm (sunset was around 11:40pm) and as soon as I got to the viewing platform this cow moose came out of the woods and into the pond to get a drink. I barely had enough time to get my camera out of my bag, and I didn't have any time to setup my tripod or change lenses but fortunately my Nikon 70-200mm f/4 lens was on my camera which worked out well for this shot. The moose quickly walked across the pond and into the woods.

Visit my website to learn more about my photos and video tutorials: www.adamwoodworth.com