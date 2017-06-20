Home / Blog / Adam Woodworth / Serendipity With A Moose

Serendipity With A Moose

The moose shot I've been waiting for
Text & Photography By Adam Woodworth | June 20, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Nikon D810, Nikon 70-200mm f/4 lens, @ 70mm, f/5.6, ISO 800, 1/1000 sec.

I have been dreaming of getting a shot of a moose at a pond for years now, and I really lucked out when I was able to photograph this moose at the Eagle River Nature Center in Alaska with dramatic mountains in the background. I checked out this spot earlier in the evening (I'm actually standing on a viewing platform) and thought to myself that this would be a perfect spot to see a moose. So I came back around 9:30pm (sunset was around 11:40pm) and as soon as I got to the viewing platform this cow moose came out of the woods and into the pond to get a drink. I barely had enough time to get my camera out of my bag, and I didn't have any time to setup my tripod or change lenses but fortunately my Nikon 70-200mm f/4 lens was on my camera which worked out well for this shot. The moose quickly walked across the pond and into the woods.

Adam Woodworth

Adam Woodworth is a landscape photographer, award-winning filmmaker and software engineer. He has had a love of photography for most of his life and one of his main focuses is landscape astrophotography. His earliest memory of gazing up in awe at the night sky was as a child in a canoe on a lake in Maine, fishing at night. The intensity of the star-filled sky in such a peaceful spot was a powerful experience, and now he enjoys sharing that experience through his photography.

