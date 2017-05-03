Showcase: April 2017

“This image was captured during a morning walk in my neighborhood in Litchfield Park, Arizona. I spent a while capturing different compositions and getting the sunlight in the best direction, as the butterfly moved to several different locations. I had the camera set to aperture priority using the 12 fps mode to help ensure getting a sharp image. I set the aperture for several different openings to get the best combination of having the butterfly in focus while getting the background into a nice blur.”

Sony a77, Tamron SP 90mm ƒ/2.8 Di Macro. Exposure: 1/200 sec., ƒ/8, ISO 200.

See more of Archie Tucker’s photography at aotucker.com.

“This image was taken in the San Tan Mountains of Arizona on a partly cloudy spring evening just after sunset. I was getting ready to pack it in since the sunset was sort of dull and uninspiring. Luckily, I stuck around a bit longer, because when the sun passed the horizon, the sky exploded with color. Beautiful hues of purple and pink, perfectly complementing the desert cactus flowers just before closing up for the night. Instead of shooting the image with a higher ISO or getting creative with off-camera flash, I opted for a long exposure to bring motion and soft texture from the sky into the scene.”

Nikon D90, Sigma 10-20mm F3.5 EX DC HSM. Exposure: 175 sec., ƒ/10, ISO 200.

See more of Rich Helmer’s photography at richhelmer.com.

“I was driving country roads in my hometown of Falmouth, KY, and I came across some beautiful trees showing off some fresh new spring blooms. I decided to set up shop here and wait for something magical to happen. After about an hour, this northern cardinal decided to grace me with its presence. The encounter only lasted about two minutes, but to this day it’s still one of my favorite photos.”

Canon EOS Rebel T2i, Canon EF 400mm f/5.6L USM, Gitzo GT3541L tripod, Wimberley WH-200 Gimbal Head II. Exposure: 1/500 sec., ƒ/7.1, ISO 160.

See more of Jack Dean III’s photography at jackdeaniiinaturephotography.com.