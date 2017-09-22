Showcase: August 2017

“At the heart of the valley of Dévoluy in the French Alps, I decided to camp to capture the magic light of the sunset. I chose this place because I like the perspective of this mountain—it looks like a cathedral, and at sunset the light at this location is amazing. The sky became this incredible color, which was a very wonderful moment for a landscape photographer.”

Nikon D610, Tamron SP 24-70mm F/2.8 Di VC USD at 24mm, Cokin Z-Pro G2 Soft ND8 filter, PrimaPhoto tripod. Exposure: 1/6 sec., ƒ/16, ISO 100; panorama composite of three images.

“This image was taken in Merced National Wildlife Refuge, Merced, California, during migration season in February. After unsuccessfully trying for several hours to get a good shot of sandhill cranes landing on a field, I was leaving the park and the sun was setting in the horizon. Suddenly, I saw four cranes fly over me and land on a nearby wetland. I focused my camera, and what I saw through the viewfinder was beautiful—these four cranes were slowly walking in a line. The encounter lasted only for few minutes, but I got my picture of the day!”

Nikon D810, Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary. Exposure: 1/640 sec., ƒ/7.1, ISO 500.

“Every year in late May, I make the three-hour drive south from my home in Florence, Oregon, to Redwoods National and State Parks, California. That’s the time of year when at least some rhododendron will be in bloom. My goal was to shoot some of them among the big trees, and if there was fog, that would be all the better. This year, I was about one week early for my favorite locations—Damnation Creek Trail and Lady Bird Johnson Grove. There was one very nice patch right along the west side of Highway 101, just north of Damnation Creek trailhead. The color and light were excellent, and the fog added to the mood. All elements came together. To me, there’s no more mystical, magical place than the redwoods. It fills me up with good things, and it renews my soul.”

Nikon D800, AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm F2.8G ED, Manfrotto tripod, Tiffen circular polarizer. Exposure: 2.5 sec., ƒ/7.1, ISO 500.

