Showcase: May 2016

Novice Monks Sleeping In Doorway
By Karl Grobl

Karl Grobl, who lives in Siem Reap, Cambodia, photographed these novice monks napping in a doorway at a Buddhist pagoda near Kompong Khleang, Cambodia.

See more of Karl Grobl's photography at KarlGrobl.com. Grobl leads photography workshops in Asia with JimClinePhotoTours.com, of which he is a co-founder.

Canon EOS-1D X, Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L II USM. Exposure: 1/250 sec., ƒ/8, ISO 800.

A Happy Balance
By Ken Lee

"An Indian woman walks home in the evening light near Jodhpur, India. Like the vast majority of the Indians I encountered, she was not the least bit camera shy."

Learn more about Ken Lee's photography workshops at artofseeing.com.

Canon EOS 5D Mark III, Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS USM. Exposure: 1/800 sec., ƒ/5.6, ISO 3200.
Karl Grobl, who lives in Siem Reap, Cambodia, photographed these novice monks napping in a doorway at a Buddhist pagoda near Kompong Khleang, Cambodia.
See more of Karl Grobl’s photography at KarlGrobl.com. Grobl leads photography workshops in Asia with JimClinePhotoTours.com, of which he is a co-founder.
Canon EOS-1D X, Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L II USM. Exposure: 1/250 sec., ƒ/8, ISO 800.
“An Indian woman walks home in the evening light near Jodhpur, India. Like the vast majority of the Indians I encountered, she was not the least bit camera shy.”
Learn more about Ken Lee’s photography workshops at artofseeing.com.
Canon EOS 5D Mark III, Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS USM. Exposure: 1/800 sec., ƒ/5.6, ISO 3200.