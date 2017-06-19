Home / Blog / OP Editors / Showcase: May 2016

Showcase: May 2016

By Staff | June 19, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Novice Monks Sleeping In Doorway By Karl Grobl
Novice Monks Sleeping In Doorway By Karl Grobl

Karl Grobl, who lives in Siem Reap, Cambodia, photographed these novice monks napping in a doorway at a Buddhist pagoda near Kompong Khleang, Cambodia.

See more of Karl Grobl’s photography at KarlGrobl.com. Grobl leads photography workshops in Asia with JimClinePhotoTours.com, of which he is a co-founder. 

Canon EOS-1D X, Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L II USM. Exposure: 1/250 sec., ƒ/8, ISO 800.

A Happy Balance By Ken Lee
A Happy Balance By Ken Lee

 

“An Indian woman walks home in the evening light near Jodhpur, India. Like the vast majority of the Indians I encountered, she was not the least bit camera shy.”

Learn more about Ken Lee’s photography workshops at artofseeing.com.

Canon EOS 5D Mark III, Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS USM. Exposure: 1/800 sec., ƒ/5.6, ISO 3200.

