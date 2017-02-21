Sigma Announces Four New Global Vision Lenses

Today, Sigma has introduced four new Global Vision Art and Contemporary lenses at the 2017 CP+ Camera + Photo Imaging Show in Tokyo, Japan.

For photographers who specialize in architecture, astrophotography, documentary and landscapes, the 14mm F1.8 DG HSM Art is the world’s first F1.8, ultra-wide, full-frame prime lens designed for high-resolution cameras.

The 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art is a telephoto prime with high-speed aperture that's ideal for shooting weddings, concerts, events and studio/location portraiture.

The 24-70mm F2.8 DG HSM OS Art features a fast, constant-aperture zoom that's upgraded to the exacting standards of the high-performance Sigma Art series.

Finally, the 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG HSM OS Contemporary is a lightweight, highly versatile, compact super zoom with strong IQ and image stabilization.

Pricing and availability will be announced at a later date. For more details on each lens, see the full press release below:

Sigma Unveils Four Brand New Global Vision Lenses at CP+

Sigma Corporation today announced its brand new Global Vision Art and Contemporary lenses introduced at the 2017 CP+ Camera + Photo Imaging Show in Tokyo, Japan.

Sigma 14mm F1.8 DG HSM Art

Debuting the world’s first 1.8 wide-angle lens, the 14mm F1.8 Art incorporates the same groundbreaking aspherical element as Sigma’s critically acclaimed 12-24mm F4 Art. Boasting outstanding image quality from center to edge, the 14mm F1.8 Art features the largest glass mold (80mm) in the industry, offering photographers an ultra-wide prime with virtually no distortion, flare or ghosting. Three lens elements are made with FLD (“F” Low Dispersion) glass, which is equivalent to calcium fluorite in performance, and four SLD (Special Low Dispersion) glass elements, which reduce chromatic aberration. In addition to the great IQ from edge to edge, the new 14mm F1.8 offers a superfast and efficient AF system.

With a minimum focus distance of 10.6 inches at 14mm, photographers can compose incredible close-up shots with expansive backgrounds.

The all new Sigma 14mm F1.8 DG HSM Art lens supports Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts and works with Sigma’s MC-11 Sony E-mount converter. The Nikon mounts feature the brand new electromagnetic diaphragm. Pricing and availability for the Sigma 14mm F1.8 Art lens will be announced later.

To learn more, visit www.sigmaphoto.com/14mm-f18-dg-hsm-a.

Sigma 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art

Boasting outstanding sharpness and great IQ from edge to edge, the 135mm F1.8 Art lens enters the market as Sigma’s new premiere mid-range telephoto prime lens. Ideal for events such as concerts, indoor sports, conferences and press events, the 1.8 F-stop delivers greater “shallow depth of field” and isolation of subjects. The outstanding compression effect makes it equally as powerful for up-close and full-length portraits. Its new large hyper sonic motor (HSM) provides ample torque to the focus group for optimal speed while the acceleration sensor detects the position of the lens for compensation focus groups for factors including gravity, producing faster and more responsive AF. Equipped with a focus limiter, the 135mm F1.8 Art can be easily optimized for a variety of distances and situations.

The all-new Sigma 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art lens supports Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts and works with Sigma’s MC-11 Sony E-mount converter. The Nikon mounts feature the brand new electromagnetic diaphragm. Pricing and availability for the Sigma 135mm F1.8 Art lens will be announced later.

To learn more, visit www.sigmaphoto.com/135mm-f18-dg-hsm-a.

Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 DG HSM OS Art

Featuring a brand new OS and highly efficient and fast AF system, the revamped 24-70mm F2.8 Art embodies all the technical qualities and finesse that define the high-performance Sigma Global Vision Art series. Covering a wide range of shooting scenarios, the 24-70mm workhorse DNA includes three SLD (Special Low Dispersion) glass elements and four aspherical elements to reduce chromatic aberration. The 24-70mm F2.8 Art aspherical elements use Sigma’s groundbreaking thicker center glass design and highly precise polishing process, delivering stunning images and bokeh effects. The lens’ purpose-built structure boasts a new metal barrel for optimal durability with TSC composite internal moving components designed to resist thermal contraction and expansion.

The newly revamped Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 DG HSM OS Art lens supports Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts and works with Sigma’s MC-11 Sony E-mount converter. The Nikon mounts feature the brand new electromagnetic diaphragm. Pricing and availability for the Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 Art lens will be announced later.

To learn more, visit www.sigmaphoto.com/24-70mm-f28-dg-os-hsm-a.

Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG HSM OS Contemporary

Boasting outstanding reach and performance value, the new 100-400mm F5-6.3 Contemporary telephoto zoom lens offers great IQ and usability with its lightweight, compact, dust- and splash-proof design. Equipped with the newly released Sigma OS and AF, the lens provides exceptional performance at lower shutter speeds. Highly versatile, the 100-400mm F5-6.3 Contemporary also features Sigma’s unique macro function (1:3.8 ratio) for perfecting close-ups and distance shots, and push/pull focal zooming for ease of use.

The all-new Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG HSM OS Contemporary lens supports Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts and works with Sigma’s MC-11 Sony E-mount converter. The Nikon mounts feature the brand new electromagnetic diaphragm. Pricing and availability for the Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 Contemporary lens will be announced later.

Sigma Global Vision lenses, including the new 14mm F1.8 Art, 135mm F1.8 Art, 24-70mm F2.8 Art and 100-400mm F5-6.3 Contemporary lenses, can be updated with the latest lens software from a workstation or laptop using the Sigma Optimization Pro software and Sigma USB Dock (sold separately). The new Sigma lenses are also available for mount conversion services.