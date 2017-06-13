Photo Of The Day By RimaS

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Sitting Sand” by RimaS. Location: Great Sand Dune National Park and Preserve, Colorado.

“The park is open year round, however shapes of the dunes change constantly, forced by blowing winds, so every time you visit here it will be different,” says RimaS.

