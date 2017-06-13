Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By RimaS

Photo Of The Day By RimaS

By Staff | June 13, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Sitting Sand” by RimaS. Location: Great Sand Dune National Park and Preserve, Colorado.
Photo By RimaS

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Sitting Sand” by RimaS. Location: Great Sand Dune National Park and Preserve, Colorado.

“The park is open year round, however shapes of the dunes change constantly, forced by blowing winds, so every time you visit here it will be different,” says RimaS.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Desert Dreaming” by Les Zeppelin Baran. Location: Anza Borrego Desert, California.

Photo Of The Day By Les Zeppelin Baran

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →

Bud Walley Gets Photo Of The Day (3/28/2013)

I see a lot of photos of... Read More →

Photo Of The Day by Richard Gottardo

In this incredible... Read More →

Photo Of The Day By Carla Dedominicis

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu