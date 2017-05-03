Home / Blog / Assignments Winners / Smartphone + Instagram Assignment Winner Bruno Oliveira

Smartphone + Instagram Assignment Winner Bruno Oliveira

By Staff | May 3, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments

 

Congratulations to Bruno Oliveira for winning the Smartphone + Instagram assignment with this image of fishermen at sunrise on the Li River in China. The image was taken with an iPhone 6.
Photo By Bruno Oliveira

Congratulations to Bruno Oliveira for winning the Smartphone + Instagram Assignment with his image of fishermen at sunrise on the Li River in China. The image was taken with an iPhone 6.

It was a magical sunrise with the sun slowly rising behind the breathtaking karst mountains and the beautiful morning colors slowly developing,” says Oliveira. “The Cormorant fisherman (an ancient fishing tradition) on the river, the magical reflections on the water and the gorgeous sky colors with the mighty karst mountain on the background created a peaceful but intense scene that had to be captured and immortalized.”

See more of Bruno Oliveira’s photography at www.eyegusto.com, and follow him on Facebook and  Instagram.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Abstract Nature Assignment Winner

Congratulations to Dean... Read More →

Fall Color 2014 Assignment Winner Valerie Millett

Congrats to Valerie Millett... Read More →

Moving Water Assignment Winner Phil Hawkins

Congratulations to Phil... Read More →

Bird In Context Assignment Winner Erika Skogg

Congrats to Erika Skogg for... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu