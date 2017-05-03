Smartphone + Instagram Assignment Winner Bruno Oliveira

Congratulations to Bruno Oliveira for winning the Smartphone + Instagram Assignment with his image of fishermen at sunrise on the Li River in China. The image was taken with an iPhone 6.

“It was a magical sunrise with the sun slowly rising behind the breathtaking karst mountains and the beautiful morning colors slowly developing,” says Oliveira. “The Cormorant fisherman (an ancient fishing tradition) on the river, the magical reflections on the water and the gorgeous sky colors with the mighty karst mountain on the background created a peaceful but intense scene that had to be captured and immortalized.”

See more of Bruno Oliveira’s photography at www.eyegusto.com, and follow him on Facebook and Instagram.