Photo Of The Day By Michael Swindle

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Smoky Mountain River” by Michael Swindle. Location: Great Smoky Mountain National Park, Tennessee.

Swindle describes the scene as “The water rushing down the river at sunset in the Smoky Mountains in springtime.”

See more of Michael Swindle’s photography at www.mikeswindlephotography.com.

