Photo Of The Day By Michael Swindle

By Staff | May 10, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Smoky Mountain River” by Michael Swindle. Location: Great Smoky Mountain National Park, Tennessee.
Photo By Michael Swindle

Swindle describes the scene as “The water rushing down the river at sunset in the Smoky Mountains in springtime.”

See more of Michael Swindle’s photography at www.mikeswindlephotography.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

