Solar And Lunar Eclipses Assignment Winner Suzanne Mathia By Staff | October 10, 2017 | 0 Photo By Suzanne Mathia Congratulations to Suzanne Mathia for winning the recent Solar And Lunar Eclipses Assignment with her image, “Desert Rising.” She captured the Total Lunar Eclipse, Blood Moon, rising over the Arizona Desert on September 27, 2015. To see more of Suzanne Mathia’s photography, visit www.suzannemathiaphotography.com and follow her on Instagram.
Solar And Lunar Eclipses Assignment Winner Suzanne Mathia
Congratulations to Suzanne Mathia for winning the recent Solar And Lunar Eclipses Assignment with her image, “Desert Rising.” She captured the Total Lunar Eclipse, Blood Moon, rising over the Arizona Desert on September 27, 2015.
To see more of Suzanne Mathia’s photography, visit www.suzannemathiaphotography.com and follow her on Instagram.