Home / Blog / Assignments Winners / Solar And Lunar Eclipses Assignment Winner Suzanne Mathia

Solar And Lunar Eclipses Assignment Winner Suzanne Mathia

By Staff | October 10, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Solar And Lunar Eclipses Assignment Winner Suzanne Mathia
Photo By Suzanne Mathia

Congratulations to Suzanne Mathia for winning the recent Solar And Lunar Eclipses Assignment with her image, “Desert Rising.” She captured the Total Lunar Eclipse, Blood Moon, rising over the Arizona Desert on September 27, 2015.

To see more of Suzanne Mathia’s photography, visit www.suzannemathiaphotography.com and follow her on Instagram.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Sunrise Assignment Winner Bob Faucher

Sunrise Assignment Winner Bob Faucher

Congratulations to Bob... Read More →

Black & White Special Issue Assignment Winner Edward Mendes

Congratulations to Edward... Read More →

National Parks, Monuments, Forests And Public Lands Assignment Winner Jordan Edgcomb

  Congratulations to Jordan... Read More →
Congratulations to Tim Williams for winning the recent Dry and Sunny photo assignment with his image, Desert Dynamics.

Dry And Sunny Assignment Winner Tim Williams

Congratulations to Tim... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu