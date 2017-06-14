Photo Of The Day By Lidija Kamansky

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Stanley Lake Dawn” by Lidija Kamansky. Location: Sawtooth National Recreation Area, Idaho.

“The temperatures were in the teens at Stanley on this chilly fall morning, and our group drove out to Stanley Lake wondering what we'd see, if anything,” says Kamansky. “The fog came and went in waves as the light came up. This image captured the beautiful pre-dawn light and misty mood we experienced during this special sunrise.”

See more of Lidija Kamansky’s photography at www.lkamansky.com.

