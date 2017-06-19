Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Bob Larson

By Staff | June 19, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Sudden Window” by Bob Larson. Location: Watson Lake, near Prescott, Arizona.
Photo By Bob Larson

“I was originally shooting in the opposite direction of this shot, when I turned around to climb down I saw this opening in the granite and climbed a little more until it lined up with the formation in the water,” says Larson.

See more of Bob Larson’s photography at www.boblarsonphoto.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

