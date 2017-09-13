Home / Blog / Assignments Winners / Summer Sunrises And Sunsets Assignment Winner Paul Matthews

Summer Sunrises And Sunsets Assignment Winner Paul Matthews

By Staff | September 13, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Summer Sunrises And Sunsets Assignment Winner Paul Matthews
Photo By Paul Matthews

Congratulations to Paul Matthews for winning the recent Summer Sunrises And Sunsets Assignment with the image, “Harmony.”

“This photo was captured from one of the trails leading out of the Loowit Overview just prior to reaching the Johnston Observatory in Mount St Helens National Volcanic Monument,” says Matthews. “While most people were composing shots of Mt. St. Helens, I noticed that the real light show was happening in the opposite direction. I particularly liked how the sky and the foreground wildflowers shared a similar color palette as Mother Nature was in perfect harmony.”

