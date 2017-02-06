Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Gerry Groeber

Photo Of The Day By Gerry Groeber

By Staff | February 6, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Last Light” by Gerry Groeber. Location: Superstition Wilderness, Arizona.
Photo By Gerry Groeber

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Last Light” by Gerry Groeber. Location: Superstition Wilderness, Arizona.

See more of Gerry Groeber's photography at www.gerrygroeber.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

