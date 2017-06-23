Tamron Announces 18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD Zoom

Designed for use with APS-sensor Canon and Nikon DSLRs, the Tamron 18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD (Model B028) has an impressive 22.2x zoom range, covering a wide-angle to super telephoto focal length range equivalent to approximately 27-600mm. That range makes this all-in-one zoom capable of handling practically any subject, from landscapes to wildlife close-ups.
With the versatility of this range, this lens should be an excellent option for travel photography and situations where keeping your gear to a minimum is advantageous.
The Vibration Compensation system in the lens is reported to provide 2.5 stops of correction which, while not as forgiving as the more advanced 5-stop system found in the Tamron SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (Model A025), will still be helpful when shooting at the longer end of the zoom range.
The lens design is very compact at under 5 inches and weighs about 25 ounces (length and weight vary slightly between the Canon and Nikon models, see full specs below). It also features styling and ergonomics in line with newer Tamron "G2" lenses that have been introduced in the last two years.
Specifications: Tamron 18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD (Model B028)
Model
: B028
Focal Length
: 18-400mm
Maximum Aperture
: F/3.5-6.3
Angle of View (diagonal)
: 75°33' - 4° (for APS-C format)
Optical Construction
:16 elements in 11 groups
Minimum Object Distance
:17.7 in (0.45m)
Maximum Magnification Ratio
: 1:2.9
Filter Size
: Ø72mm
Maximum Diameter
: Ø79mm
Length**
: for Canon 4.9 in (123.9mm)
: for Nikon 4.8 in (121.4mm)
Weight
: for Canon 25 oz (710g)
: for Nikon24.9 oz (705g)
Aperture Blades
: 7 (circular diaphragm)
Minimum Aperture
: F/22-40
Image Stabilization Performance
: 2.5 stops (CIPA Standards Compliant)
(For Canon : EOS-80D is used / For Nikon: D7200 is used)
Standard Accessories
: Flower-shaped lens hood, Lens caps
Compatible Mounts
: Canon, Nikon
Model
: B028
* The minimum object distance may change if camera is used in live view mode.
** Length is the distance from the front tip of the lens to the lens mount face.
Specifications, appearance, functionality, etc. subject to change without notice.
INTRODUCING THE WORLD'S FIRST[1] ULTRA-TELEPHOTO ALL-IN-ONE ZOOM LENS WITH AN EXTENDED RANGE THAT COVERS 18-400MM
Dramatic extended range achieved by combining cutting-edge optical design and other new breakthrough technologies including a redesigned cam structure
18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD (Model B028)
June 23, 2017, Commack, NY- Tamron, a leading manufacturer of optics for diverse applications, announces the launch of the new 18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD (Model B028), the world's first ultra-telephoto all-in-one zoom lens for APS-C DSLR cameras, which covers a focal length range of 18-400mm. Since the 1992 launch of its AF28-200mm F/3.8-5.6 Aspherical (Model 71D), Tamron has dominated the all-in-one zoom category and has produced many lenses that cover wide-angle to telephoto zoom ranges. Tamron has now developed an ultra-telephoto all-in-one zoom that extends to 400mm (35mm equivalent of 620mm) and provides a 22.2x zoom ratio. Packed in a light, compact body (4.8in./24.9oz.)[2] is Tamron's accumulated knowledge and experience for all-in-one zoom lenses, including the most advanced optical and mechanical designs, an HLD (High/Low torque modulated Drive) for the AF system and the Vibration Compensation system. Photographers can now enjoy wide-angle to ultra-telephoto photography using one lens, which is ideal for travel photography and eliminates the need to carry extra lenses. The new Model B028 lens enables photographing a wide variety of ultra-telephoto images including everyday casual scenes. The 18-400mm will be available in the U.S. at the end of July at $649.
PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS
1. The world's first ultra-telephoto all-in-one zoom lens to achieve 400mm telephoto
The new Model B028 is the world's first lens for APS-C DSLR cameras that covers a focal length range of 18-400mm and achieves a zoom ratio of 22.2x. The focal length of 400mm on the telephoto end enables the capturing of ultra-telephoto pictures with the 35mm equivalent of 620mm angle of view. Now, with just this one lens, a photographer can readily enjoy the power of ultra-telephoto to bring distant subjects closer as well as the perspective-flattening effects that only extreme telephoto settings can achieve. This all-in-one zoom lens is ideal for travel and everyday shooting. It allows a photographer to switch from wide-angle to ultra-telephoto without changing lenses, making it faster and easier to capture a much wider range of subjects including travel scenes, wildlife, action sports, landscapes, cityscapes, portraits and food.
2. Excellent image quality across the entire zoom range, from wide-angle to ultra-telephoto and macro
The optical construction of the B028 consists of 16 lens elements in 11 groups. The use of specialized glass elements such as LD (Low Dispersion) and aspherical lens elements effectively minimizes wide-ranging aberrations, including chromatic aberrations and distortion, thereby assuring outstanding image quality. Optimum power distribution among the individual lens element groups achieves both the optical performance and the compact size necessary for an ultra-telephoto all-in-one zoom lens that boasts 400mm focal length. Also, it enables tele-macro photography with a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2.9.
3. Lightweight and compact design exhibits Tamron's basic philosophy for all-in-one zoom lenses
Despite being an all-in-one zoom lens that achieves 400mm ultra-telephoto, Model B028 is light and compact with a total length of 4.8 in. and a weight of 24.9 oz.[3] A new lens barrel design utilizing three-step extensions was developed to enable the necessary elongation to produce a 22.2x zoom ratio. Compared to the conventional approach, the division into a larger number of cams ensures comfortable operation and stability while zooming. Tamron's philosophy for all-in-one zoom lenses is to allow each photographer to casually capture everyday photos with a lens of a practical size, and Model B028 fulfills this philosophy.
4. HLD motor provides high-precision AF and enables compact lens construction
The AF drive system for Model B028 uses Tamron's exclusive HLD (High/Low torque modulated Drive) motor. The power-saving HLD motor produces outstanding driving torque, and adjusts motor rotation from low to high speed to enable accurate and quiet focusing. The HLD motor takes up less space thanks to its small size and circular arc shape that allows the size of the lens to be reduced.
5. Equipped with the Vibration Compensation system necessary for ultra-telephotography at 400mm
Despite its compact size, Model B028 is equipped with Tamron's proprietary VC (Vibration Compensation) system, which effectively curbs camera shake under low light conditions (such as a dimly lit room or at dusk) and while taking ultra-telephoto pictures. This greatly expands opportunities for casual handheld shooting. The shake-free stability of the viewfinder image allows for easier framing and enables the photographer to compose the subject quickly and comfortably.
6. Electromagnetic diaphragm system now used also for Nikon-mount lenses
The electromagnetic diaphragm system, which has been a standard feature for Canon-mount lenses, is now employed in Nikon-mount lenses[4]. More precise diaphragm and aperture control is possible because the diaphragm blades are driven and controlled by a motor through electronic pulse signals.
7. User-friendly features for everyday comfortable use
With an eye toward active outdoor photography, Model B028 features Moisture-Resistant Construction to ensure worry-free shooting as well as confidence while shooting under adverse weather conditions. Also, the Zoom Lock mechanism prevents undesired movement of the lens barrel under its own weight when the camera is angled downward while walking.
8. Compatible with TAP-in ConsoleTM, an optional accessory product
The optional TAP-in Console provides a USB connection to a personal computer, enabling the user to easily update the lens's firmware as well as to customize features, including fine adjustments to the AF and VC.
9. External design placing importance on functionality and ease of use
While inheriting the design that makes use of many organic curves and the delicately polished form down to fine details that characterize the SP lens series, the new Model B028 comes with a highly sophisticated design that also places a lot of importance on the lens's functionality and ease of use, featuring an overall form that faithfully encompasses the internal structures within, a slim Luminous Gold brand ring and the switch shape design.
[1] Among interchangeable lenses for DSLR cameras (As of May 2017; Tamron)
[2] Length and weight are based on the Nikon-mount lens
[3]Length and weight are based on figures for the Nikon-mount lens.
[4]Available only with cameras compatible with the electromagnetic diaphragm (D3100, D3200, D3300, D3400, D5000, D5100, D5200, D5300, D5500, D5600, D7000, D7100, D7200, D300S, D500) (As of May, 2017; Tamron)
