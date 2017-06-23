Tamron Announces 18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD Zoom

Designed for use with APS-sensor Canon and Nikon DSLRs, the Tamron 18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD (Model B028) has an impressive 22.2x zoom range, covering a wide-angle to super telephoto focal length range equivalent to approximately 27-600mm. That range makes this all-in-one zoom capable of handling practically any subject, from landscapes to wildlife close-ups.

With the versatility of this range, this lens should be an excellent option for travel photography and situations where keeping your gear to a minimum is advantageous.

The Vibration Compensation system in the lens is reported to provide 2.5 stops of correction which, while not as forgiving as the more advanced 5-stop system found in the Tamron SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (Model A025), will still be helpful when shooting at the longer end of the zoom range.

The lens design is very compact at under 5 inches and weighs about 25 ounces (length and weight vary slightly between the Canon and Nikon models, see full specs below). It also features styling and ergonomics in line with newer Tamron "G2" lenses that have been introduced in the last two years.

Availability is expected in July at an estimated street price of $649. View the new lens on the Tamron USA site: http://www.tamron-usa.com/product/lenses/b028.html.

Specifications: Tamron 18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD (Model B028)



Model : B028 Focal Length : 18-400mm Maximum Aperture : F/3.5-6.3 Angle of View (diagonal) : 75°33' - 4° (for APS-C format) Optical Construction : 16 elements in 11 groups Minimum Object Distance : 17.7 in (0.45m) Maximum Magnification Ratio : 1:2.9 Filter Size : Ø72mm Maximum Diameter : Ø 79mm Length** : for Canon 4.9 in (123.9mm) : for Nikon 4.8 in (121.4mm) Weight : for Canon 25 oz (710g) : for Nikon 24.9 oz (705g) Aperture Blades : 7 (circular diaphragm) Minimum Aperture : F/22-40 Image Stabilization Performance : 2.5 stops (CIPA Standards Compliant) (For Canon : EOS-80D is used / For Nikon: D7200 is used) Standard Accessories : Flower-shaped l ens hood, Lens caps Compatible Mounts : Canon, Nikon Model : B028

* The minimum object distance may change if camera is used in live view mode.

** Length is the distance from the front tip of the lens to the lens mount face.

Specifications, appearance, functionality, etc. subject to change without notice.

INTRODUCING THE WORLD'S FIRST[1] ULTRA-TELEPHOTO ALL-IN-ONE ZOOM LENS WITH AN EXTENDED RANGE THAT COVERS 18-400MM Dramatic extended range achieved by combining cutting-edge optical design and other new breakthrough technologies including a redesigned cam structure 18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD (Model B028)

June 23, 2017, Commack, NY- Tamron, a leading manufacturer of optics for diverse applications, announces the launch of the new 18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD (Model B028), the world's first ultra-telephoto all-in-one zoom lens for APS-C DSLR cameras, which covers a focal length range of 18-400mm. Since the 1992 launch of its AF28-200mm F/3.8-5.6 Aspherical (Model 71D), Tamron has dominated the all-in-one zoom category and has produced many lenses that cover wide-angle to telephoto zoom ranges.