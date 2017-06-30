Tamron Introduces 24-70mm f/2.8 G2

June has been a busy month for Tamron. Last week, it announced a new 22.2x superzoom, the 18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD for APS-sensor Canon and Nikon cameras. Today, Tamron is introducing another new lens, the SP 24-70mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (Model A032) that can be used with both full-frame and APS-sensor Canon and Nikon DSLRs. When used with APS-sensor cameras, the lens has an equivalent focal range of approximately 36-105mm.

It will be available for Nikon mount in August and Canon in September, and includes the latest generation of Tamron's Vibration Compensation providing up to 5 stops of image stabilization. It's capable of focusing as close as 15 inches, and features a 9-blade, circular aperture. List price is $1,199.

June 30, 2017, Commack, New York- Tamron Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of optics for diverse applications, announces the launch of a new high-speed zoom lens, SP 24-70mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (Model A032), for full-frame DSLR cameras. Model A032 is a fast F/2.8 zoom that achieves top-level image quality. The new Dual MPU (Micro Processing Units) provides rapid autofocusing with improved accuracy and the highest vibration compensation performance of any lens in its class[2] (CIPA level of 5 stops). The use of specialized, high quality glass materials (offering greater optical transmittance) for the lens elements assures superior color reproduction and greater sharpness, while the application of Tamron's exclusive nanotechnology-based eBAND Coating substantially curbs the ghosting and flare that are prone to occur in backlit photography, successfully improving the overall. optical performance of the lens.Additionally, model A032 provides the added conveniences of protective Fluorine Coating,Moisture-ResistantConstruction and a locking lens hood. Photographers can use this new high-speed zoom lens for wide-ranging purposes,including landscape, portrait, news, travel and many others. The Tamron SP 24-70mm G2 in Nikon mount will be available in August and the Canon mount in September at $1199.

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS



1．Sophisticated design delivers superb performance and ultra-high image quality

The use of specialized, high quality glass materials assures accurate color reproduction and superior sharpness, perfect for today’s high-pixel-density cameras. The optical construction (17 elements in 12 groups) uses 2 XR (Extra Refractive Index) elements, 3 LD (Low Dispersion) elements, 3 GM (Glass-Molded aspherical) and one hybrid aspherical lens element. Together they minimize axial chromatic aberrations, transverse chromatic aberrations, spherical aberrations and distortion, and allow a compact design that achieves superior image quality.

2. eBAND Coating provides superior anti-reflection properties and reduces ghosting and flare

The new A032 features Tamron’s original eBAND (Extended Bandwidth & Angular-Dependency) Coating, a technology combining a nano-structured layer that has an extremely low refractive index with conventional multiple-layer coatings to provide superior anti-reflection performance. The optimal application of this eBAND Coating in combination with Tamron’s BBAR (Broad-Band Anti-Reflection) Coating successfully and substantially curbs the ghosting and flare that can occur when photographing backlit subjects.

3. New Dual MPU (Micro-Processing Unit) control system provides faster and more precise autofocus and improved Vibration Compensation

This innovative control system uses a Dual MPU design with enhanced computing capacity. The MPUs have powerful, built-in DSP (Digital Signal Processor) blocks that achieve quicker and more precise AF performance, and more consistently powerful Vibration Compensation. The features combine to provide outstanding performance at night and in low light.

High performance MPU for AF dramatically improves autofocusing accuracy and speed

The A032 is equipped with its own MPU (micro-processor unit), with embedded DSP (Digital Signal Processor) blocks that enable high-speed digital signal processing, achieving both excellent responsiveness to signals from the camera and high-precision AF performance.

Dedicated MPU delivers the highest vibration compensation ability in class (CIPA level of 5 stops).

The new A032 is equipped with Tamron’s proprietary VC (Vibration Compensation) system. Adding an MPU dedicated to VC processing unleashes a new-generation algorithm, ensuring the highest vibration compensation ability in the class (CIPA level of 5 stops). Even in low light or with slow shutter speeds, photographers can enjoy shake-free handheld shooting with ease and comfort.



4. Fluorine Coating and Moisture-Resistant Construction

The Fluorine Coating applied on the front element surface is water-and oil-repellant and allows safe and easy removal of fingerprints, dirt and smudges. The coating also provides an enhanced level of durability, and will sustain its effectiveness for years. In addition, seals are located at the lens mount area and other critical locations to prevent infiltration of moisture and/or rain drops to provide Moisture-Resistant Construction. This feature provides an additional layer of protection when shooting outdoors under adverse weather conditions.

5. Lens hood equipped with a new, convenient locking mechanism

The lens hood is equipped with a locking mechanism that prevents detachment due to unintentional contact during use.

6. Compatible with TAMRON TAP-in ConsoleTM, an optional accessory

The new A032 is compatible with the optional TAMRON TAP-in ConsoleTM, an optional accessory product that provides a USB connection to a personal computer, enabling users to easily update the lens firmware as well as customize features including fine adjustments to the AF and VC.

7. Electromagnetic diaphragm system now used also for Nikon-mount lenses

An electromagnetic diaphragm system, which has been a standard feature for Canon-mount lenses, is now employed in Nikon-mount lenses. More precise diaphragm and aperture control is possible because the diaphragm blades are driven and controlled by a built-in motor through electronic pulse signals.

8. Manufacturing innovation with thorough attention to details based on the rigorous quality standards worthy of the SP series

Tamron has enhanced the SP series lenses to fulfill high-level photographic requirements and provide the pleasure of ownership. While introducing a new exterior design, Tamron reviewed the SP series standards. The new SP series has been developed by setting rigorous standards for design, manufacturing and quality that apply to the optical design and mechanical design as well as such wide-ranging areas as the product’s robustness and improvements in a variety of individual functions. For this model, Tamron has introduced a unique MTF (Modulation Transfer Function) tester, which was developed exclusively for Model A032, and reviewed the management method. This has helped to achieve a more consistently superb optical performance, making it a lens that fulfills the demand for higher image quality that is compatible with the latest high-pixel cameras. To maximize the optical performance of the SP series, Tamron will continue to enhance the accuracy of the component parts of each lens element unit and improve the mechanical precision of the entire lens, thereby achieving a high overall performance.

SPECIFICATIONS

Model : A032 Focal Length : 24-70mm Maximum Aperture : F/2.8 Angle of View (diagonal) : 84°04'-34°21' (for full-frame format) : 60°20' -22°33' (for APS-C format) Optical Construction : 17elements in 12 groups Minimum Object Distance : 15 in (0.38m) Maximum Magnification Ratio : 1:5 Filter Size : Ø82mm Maximum Diameter : Ø88.4mm Length* : for Canon 4.4 in (111mm) : for Nikon 4.3 in (108.5mm) Weight : for Canon 31.9oz (905g) : for Nikon 31.7 oz (900g) Aperture Blades : 9 (circular diaphragm) Minimum Aperture : F/22 Image Stabilization Performance : 5 stops (CIPA Standards Compliant) Standard Accessories : Lens hood, Lens caps, Lens pouch Compatible Mounts : Canon, Nikon

