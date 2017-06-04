Photo Of The Day By Kathleen Wasselle Croft

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Trillium Lake Sunset” by Kathleen Wasselle Croft. Location: Oregon.

“A storm was looming and the wind was crazy,” explains Croft. “There had been some recent snow on Mount Hood, and the autumn colors were turning. A lenticular cloud formed and the surface wind stopped just long enough for me to catch this sweet reflection. Mount Hood never did reappear during the next two weeks, so I think that I was lucky to have caught it during this sunset.”

