Home / Blog / Ben Horton / Turning A Passion Into A Career With Ted Hesser

Turning A Passion Into A Career With Ted Hesser

By Ben Horton | November 15, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
 

Becoming a professional has to be one of the hardest transitional moments in a photographer's career. For me, it took years of struggling with how to turn talent with a camera into an income. Making the leap from artist to business owner requires entirely different skills and means you must look at your work in a new way. Pretty pictures aren’t always commercially valuable. I know plenty of photographers who create incredible work and can’t figure out how to turn that into cash flow. So much of it is based on passion and dedication, a willingness to step out into the unknown, to risk losing everything.

I was recently having a conversation with one of my favorite adventure photographers, Ted Hesser, about how he got his start. I spontaneously grabbed my camera and started to record the conversation without having any real plan of putting a video together. But I loved what he had to say.

Ted was a finance guy, and he made a good living, but his passion was always photography. He’d save up vacation days to spend his time taking photos and building a portfolio. Now he works for some of the biggest names in the outdoor industry.

He really did put it all on the line to become a photographer, and he figured out a great way to avoid risking everything. He got rid of everything. Ted and his girlfriend moved their lives into a Sprinter Van taking only what would fit under the bed and in the cabinets, and then they drove off into the American wilderness to follow their passion of a life of adventure.

I think you’ll appreciate his perspective even if it isn’t how you want to go about building your own career.  I know I did.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Adventure Photography In The Sierra Nevada

Whenever someone from my... Read More →

Setting Up For Success In Cabo

It may seem obvious, but... Read More →

Photographing the Northern Lights in Iceland

When the Canon 1D Mark III... Read More →

A Photographer’s Guide to Iceland

The popularity of Iceland has... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu