Home / Blog / Assignments Winners / View From The Top Assignment Winner Philip Kuntz

View From The Top Assignment Winner Philip Kuntz

By Staff | August 29, 2017 | 1 Number of Comments
Congratulations to Philip Kuntz for winning the recent View From Above Assignment with the image “Pretty Peyto.”
Photo By Philip Kuntz

Congratulations to Philip Kuntz for winning the recent View From The Top Assignment with the image “Pretty Peyto.”

“One of the most extraordinary sights along Alberta’s Icefields Parkway is this bedazzling lake,” says Kuntz. “Glacial rock flour flows into the lake from the Peyto Glacier and the Wapta Icefields. These suspended rock particles give the lake a bright, turquoise/blue color that is world-renowned.

“The lake is formed in a valley between Caldron Peak, Peyto Peak and Mount Jimmy Simpson, at an elevation of 6,100 feet (1860 m). Many see a fox or dog head at the lake’s northern end.

“I wanted a different perspective from the common shot people take from the viewing platform. I was pleased to find this perspective thru a boulder portal after hiking up the ridge towards the Bow Summit Lookout.

“When driving Alberta’s stunning Icefields Parkway, a stop at iconic Peyto Lake is highly recommended.”

Nikon D810, 24-70mm f/2.8 lens, Really Right Stuff TVC-33 Tripod and BH-55 Ballhead. Exposure f/8, 1/250, ISO 100, 66 mm.

See more of Philip Kuntz’s photography at philipkuntzphotography.com, and on Flickr, Facebook and 500px.

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Scale Assignment Winner Michael Perea

Congratulations to Michael... Read More →
Congratulations to Tim Murray for winning The Elements photography assignment with his image, “Other Worlds.”

The Elements Assignment Winner Tim Murray

Congratulations to Tim Murray... Read More →
Congratulations to William Howard for winning the recent Psychology Of Color Assignment with his image, “Morning Mist in the Everglades.”

Psychology Of Color Assignment Winner William Howard

Congratulations to William... Read More →

Tell Us A Story Assignment Winner Tim Williams

Congratulations to Tim... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu