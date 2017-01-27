Photo Of The Day By Nico Debarmore

Today’s Photo Of The Day is White Pocket Milky Way by Nico Debarmore. Location: Vermillion Cliffs Wilderness, Arizona.

“Stargazing at the White Pocket is sublime,” says Debarmore. “The skies are incredibly dark, and the core of the Milky Way comes alive.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.