Photo Of The Day By Nico Debarmore

By Kristan Ashworth | January 27, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is White Pocket Milky Way by Nico Debarmore. Location: Vermillion Cliffs Wilderness, Arizona.
Photo By Nico Debarmore

“Stargazing at the White Pocket is sublime,” says Debarmore. “The skies are incredibly dark, and the core of the Milky Way comes alive.”

