Winter Macro Assignment Winner Daniela Rapava

February 7, 2017
Congratulations to Daniela Rapava for winning the recent Winter Macro Assignment with the image, Levitation.
Photo By Daniela Rapava

“I’ve been photographing frozen bubbles for four winters,” says Rapava. “I use my own thick detergent solution with the addition of sugar. This bubble was photographed at -10 °C. The crystals grew evenly from the top and from the bottom, so it looked like it was levitating. In counter light on the crystals there are often visible color prismatic effects, which are enchanting. One needs patience, even when the bubbles may initially burst.

“When they’re growing in front of your eyes, it’s an amazing experience. The patterns depend on the temperature. One very successful bubble which has a different pattern and was photographed at temperature -5 °C is here."

Equipment & settings: Canon 6D, 100mm, 1/1600 sec., f/11, ISO 500.

See more of Daniela Rapava’s photography at www.ephoto.sk/uzivatel/spektrum.

