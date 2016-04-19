Home

Go With The Flow

Tips and techniques
for photographing whitewater
and sea kayaking
Sequoia &
Kings Canyon
National Parks

These adjacent national parks
offer some of the most stunning
scenery in the country
Fall For
The Wild

Autumn colors provide
a beautiful backdrop
for wildlife photographs
Outdoor
Photographer
Exploring
Autumn Color

Creative advice for
photographing stunning
foliage displays
Where The Green
Meets The Blue

Telling the stories
of traditional cultures
and their sacred places
Waimea Canyon

The south shore of Kauai
is a tropical paradise
of verdant foliage,
waterfalls and rainbows
Featured Articles

Wide angle wildlife photo of a mountain goat.
Wide Angle Wildlife

Reach for your wide angle lens to capture more of your subject’s story.
sensor size of this image is 35mm full-frame
Does Camera Sensor Size Matter?

How important is sensor size for the quality of your photographs? We consider the pros and cons of each of the most common camera sensor formats.
an image from a year photographing the national parks
A Year Photographing The National Parks

Ten highlights from an epic tour photographing all of the U.S. national parks.
photographing the pumas of patagonia
Pumas Of Patagonia

Private lands adjacent to Torres del Paine National Park in Chile, now opening to photographers, provide an unparalleled opportunity for observing wild puma behavior.
Surf photography, taken from a boat in Tahiti
Surf Photography: Catching The Wave

How to capture epic surf photography on land and in the water.
Landscape photography lenses
Landscape Photography Lenses

Our guide to wide-angle lenses, the most popular and useful optics for landscape photography.
On Location

Photo of Norway
Why You Should Visit Svalbard In Norway For Photography

Svalbard in Norway features untouched Arctic wilderness that offers unique photo opportunities. Here’s why you should go

The Needles

The Black Hills of South Dakota cover 1.2 million acres of forested hills and mountainous landscapes. With expansive pine forests,…

Photography Gear

Photo of two tripods
How An Auto-Leveling Tripod Makes Life Easier For Photographers

Save time so you can focus on your photography not fiddling with your gear
Photo of Fujifilm X-H2S
Fujifilm X-H2S Review

Fuji's latest flagship camera gives you the speed you need for wildlife photography
Latest Blog Posts

Go Wide Assignment Winner Ross Stone

April 27, 2023 | By Staff
Shooting A Concept Assignment Winner David Connel

Nature’s Colors 2022 Photo Contest Finalists

Photo of Leica M11 Monochrom camera
Leica Unveils M11 Monochrom For Black-And-White Photography

Photo Of The Day By Robert Henderson

Go Wide Assignment Winner Ross Stone

Behind The Shot: Facing The Storm

Tips & Techniques

10 Action In Nature Quick Tips

As you know, nature photography isn’t easy. Most of us get excited when we simply see wildlife or a gorgeous…

Critically Sharp Captures

To obtain excellent-quality, tack-sharp nature images, I pose two scenarios: Wildlife: Is the animal still or moving? How big in…

Featured Gallery Submissions

American Bald Eagle

Fish Specialist

My place

Mining for Gold

Zion Spring

SANRAF_MCC_110622_091

… you are probably wondering wy I have called this meeting.

SANRAF_MCC_030622_259

OAK_ARM_091221_189

HAY_ELER_050421_268

LUCIFER HUMMINGBIRD

Unlock Social Media Success With Optimized Services For Small Businesses

Pro Perspectives

Photo of trees in black and white
Curating Your Images Will Improve Your Photography. Here’s How

Curating your images well is a critical way to improve your photography. Here’s an easy method to build impactful portfolios of your work

Photo of a Yellow-bellied sapsucker
Watch What You Photograph!

Watch what you photograph! Here’s why quietly observing your subject before you click the shutter will make you a better photographer

